Badgers move up one spot to No. 13 in AP Top 25 Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers may have had a bye week, but they still made noise in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. They moved up one spot to No. 13 and are now tied with Penn State for the spot.

Halftime college football nugget— #Badgers move up one spot to lucky no. 13 in this week’s AP Poll, even though they didn’t play.

🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ Advertisement Other #BigTen teams:

6. Ohio State

11. Michigan

13. Penn State

18. Iowa #OnWisconsin — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) September 15, 2019

The top teams in the poll didn’t change much. Clemson remains at No. 1 receiving 57 of the 62 first-place votes. Alabama holds the No. 2 spot receiving five first place votes. Those two are followed then by Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn and Florida.

The Big Ten had their troubles this week as both Michigan State and Maryland fell out of the top 25. The Spartans were beat by Arizona State 10-7 and the Terrapins lost to Temple 20-17 over the weekend. Michigan also dropped out of the top 10 falling one spot to No. 11. The Big Ten has five teams in the top 25.

The Badgers will face their biggest test of the season so far when they host Michigan on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11am.

Related

Comments

comments