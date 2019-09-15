Ryan Braun grand slam powers Brewers past St. Louis

Ryan Braun added to his long list of late theatrics Sunday as the Milwaukee Brewers continued their push for a playoff spot with a 7-6 win over St. Louis.

The veteran outfielder stepped to the plate in the top of the ninth inning at Busch Stadium with two outs and trailing 3-2 but with the bases loaded. All Braun did was drive a full-count pitch into the stands for a grand slam that gave Milwaukee the lead.

Advertisement

#Brewers Ryan Braun on 9th inning slam: "I'm not as good as I was but in big moments I'm still the guy. I want that opportunity." — Tom (@Haudricourt) September 15, 2019

The Cardinals got a two-run homer off of Josh Hader in the bottom of the ninth to get within one before the lefty struck out the final two batters to hand the Brewers the victory.

Milwaukee ended up taking two of three from St. Louis, trimming the Cardinals lead in the NL Central to just two games on Chicago and three on the Brewers. The Crew also are just one game back of the Cubs for the second wild card spot in the National League.

With just 13 games to play, the Brewers will not play another team with a record above .500, while the Cubs and Cardinals will play seven times in their final 10 games.

Milwaukee will open a four-game series with San Diego on Monday at Miller Park.

Related

Comments

comments