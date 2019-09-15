Packers 21, Vikings 16: 2-minute drill

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and held on for a 21-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Game Balls

Offense: Aaron Jones

After not impacting the game much in Week 1, the Packers top back was a huge part of their Week 2 win. Jones carried a career-high 23 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. His 13-yard run late in the fourth quarter helped Green Bay milk the clock as it finished off the Vikings. He added another four catches for 34 yards, giving him 150 total yards — the second-most he’s had in his career.

Defense: Everyone

They gave up too many explosive plays, which helped the Vikings stay in the game, but the defense was once again the reason the Packers won. Kirk Cousins, who abused Green Bay last year, completed 44-percent of his passes and turned the ball over three times, including two interceptions. The second one was costly, as it came on first down and in the end zone, with cornerback Kevin King going up high to grab it.

Kirk Cousins has money on the Packers. Only explanation for this throw @barstoolbets pic.twitter.com/52fdcMDgl0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 15, 2019

Special Teams: JK Scott

Scott had what some called a game-winning punt in the opener against Chicago, and the second-year punter was back at it again on Sunday. He had eight kicks and averaged 47.6 yards on them, including a 52-yarder that took seven seconds off the clock in the final minute of the game. After an up-and-down rookie year, Scott has shown early this year why the Packers took him in the fifth-round of the 2018 draft.

Best video

What. A. Moment.@BrettFavre, Cherry Starr & Bart Starr Jr. take the field at halftime. pic.twitter.com/HKxFbrPZk5 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 15, 2019

Top tweets

Never undervalue division wins. #Packers won 1 game in the NFC North last year. They start 2-0 this year. Big now, potentially huge later — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) September 15, 2019

Best quotes

CB Jaire Alexander on the difference between this year’s defense and last year’s:

“We got that swag, we got that energy, we got that juice. We got it all. Shoot, we’re trying to go to the Super Bowl. That’s our mentality.”

QB Aaron Rodgers on what he takes away from a game like this:

“2-0. 2-0 in the division.”

In Case You Missed It

— Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur were caught yelling at each other late in the first half

#Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur. Presented without comment. Discuss. pic.twitter.com/PQW0nepN8V — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 15, 2019

Both men addressed it after the game:

Rodgers: It wasn’t that big of a deal. We’re both a little animated at times. I can’t say we were yelling about how much we like each other, but it wasn’t anything big. Just trying to figure things out. https://t.co/Y3MUj4qXuj — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) September 15, 2019

LaFleur on this: Just two competitive guys. I’m sure we’ll have more. It is what it is. https://t.co/Sp6WrzDuK5 — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) September 15, 2019

— Safety Raven Greene suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter and had to be carted off the field. He had his right leg in a boot and was riding around on a knee scooter in the locker room afterwards.

— For the first time in the regular season, two of the Packers captains — Rodgers and linebacker Za’Darius Smith — were wearing the captains patches. Under former coach Mike McCarthy, the Packers changed captains on a weekly basis so no one wore the patches week-to-week outside of the playoffs.

— With the win, LaFelur becomes the first Packers coach since Vince Lombardi to start his tenure 2-0

Inside the Numbers

21 — That’s how many points the Packers scored on their first three drives of the game. It was also the only points they’d score on the day.

7 — That’s how many catches Davante Adams had on the day. The wide receiver finished with 106 yards after managing just four catches for 36 yards in the opener.

13 — That’s how many tackles linebacker Blake Martinez had on the day, including 10 solo stops.

6 — That’s how many passes defended the Packers had as a defense. That included two by Alexander, and one by Darnell Savage that ended up being intercepted by Preston Smith.

What’s Next

The Packers (2-0) will welcome Denver (0-1) to Lambeau Field next Sunday.

