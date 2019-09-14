Giannis to be offered supermax contract in 2020

This should come as a surprise to nobody. Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst said they will “of course” offer Giannis Antetokounmpo a supermax contract extension in 2020.

Giannis is coming off an MVP season. He averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals last year. The Bucks came two wins short of reaching the NBA Finals. They are the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference this season.

In 2014, Giannis made it very clear he plans to stay in Milwaukee.

He has remained consistent with his feelings on the city and his desire to win a championship with the Bucks. We’ll have to wait and see what happens but as of now you can expect Giannis to stay in Milwaukee for the foreseeable future.

Comments

comments