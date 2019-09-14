Brewers to extend protective netting at Miller Park

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Friday that they will extend the protective netting on the field level at Miller Park for the 2020 season.

The first base side will get an additional 105 feet and the third base side will get another 145 feet of netting. The height will be the same as the net currently in place.

Several teams around MLB have extended their protective netting after several fans have been injured by foul balls in multiple ballparks the last few years.

The project will be completed by the time the Brewers host the Kansas City Royals for an exhibition series on March 23 and 24 next season.

