Brewers to extend protective netting at Miller Park

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Friday that they will extend the protective netting on the field level at Miller Park for the 2020 season.

The first base side will get an additional 105 feet and the third base side will get another 145 feet of netting. The height will be the same as the net currently in place.

Several teams around MLB have extended their protective netting after several fans have been injured by foul balls in multiple ballparks the last few years.

Brewers infielders cheered decision to extend Miller Park's protective netting. "I think it’s a really smart thing to do," Mike Moustakas said. "There’s just been too many incidents, especially little kids getting hurt," Travis Shaw said. "And it doesn’t impede the experience." — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 13, 2019

The project will be completed by the time the Brewers host the Kansas City Royals for an exhibition series on March 23 and 24 next season.

