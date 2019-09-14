Brewers streak ends, shutout by Cardinals 10-0

The Milwaukee Brewers couldn’t extend their winning streak to eight games Friday night in St. Louis. They fell to the Cardinals 10-0.

Paul Goldschmidt had himself a night for the Red Birds. He blasted a grand slam and three-run homer. The Brewers dropped back to one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card spot and five games behind the Cardinals in the division.

Adam Wainwright was dominant from start to finish. In his six innings of work, the Brewers managed to produce only two meaningless singles off him while striking out seven times.

Adrian Houser didn’t have the same success. His night ended after just three innings of work after allowing all four of his runs in the third frame. Wainwright got things started with a one-out double. Then, Dexter Fowler drew a walk before Kolton Wong loaded the bases with a bunt base-hit. This brought up Goldschmidt to make it 4-0 with one swing of the bat.

The Cardinals exploded for six more runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.

Next up, the Brewers (78-69) will look to bounce back against the Cardinals (83-64) on Saturday night. Jordan Lyles (10|8, 4.38 ERA, 127 SO) gets the start for Milwaukee opposite of Jack Flaherty (10|7, 2.99 ERA, 196 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm.

