Brewers win 7th straight, finish off sweep of Miami

The Milwaukee Brewers continued their late-season push Thursday afternoon with a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

It was win No. 7 in a row for a club that went from five games back for the second wild card spot last Friday to now leading the Chicago Cubs by a 1/2 game for the final playoff spot.

Advertisement

Thursday’s game featured another stellar effort from the pitching staff, especially the bullpen. Gio Gonzalez got the start and went just four innings, allowing both runs. Then he turned it over to four relievers that didn’t allow a base runner over the final five innings with 10 strikeouts.

Milwaukee got just enough offense with outfielder Ryan Braun drilling a two-run homer, while third baseman Mike Moustakas also drove in a run, his sixth RBI in the last two games.

The win moved the Brewers to a season-high tying 10 games above .500 and in prime position to be in the mix for a playoff spot for a second-straight year. Even the NL Central isn’t out of their reach, as at worst they’ll be four games behind St. Louis and they’ll head there to take on the Cardinals in a three-game series starting Friday.

Related

Comments

comments