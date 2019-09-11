Wisconsin loses TE to career-ending injury

Zander Neuville’s football career is officially done.

The Wisconsin tight end tweeted Wednesday that he had suffered another knee injury that will prove career-ending.

Neuville played in 42 games, including 14 starts at tight end. He injured his knee late in the 2017 season and missed the final two games. He then played in three games last year before another knee injury ended his season. The former defensive end was granted a sixth-year of eligibility by the NCAA in August and had just started practicing with the team in recent weeks.

Wisconsin was hoping Neuville could stabilize a tight end group decimated by injuries. Outside of sophomore Jake Ferguson, the Badgers have just two healthy tight ends — former walk-on Jack Eschenbach and true freshman Clay Cundiff.

Neuville and junior Gabe Lloyd have already been ruled out for the year, while junior Luke Benzschawel suffered a serious leg injury in practice and remains on crutches, though his injury hasn’t been deemed season-ending.

Wisconsin, as it has at different points over the last 25 years, has been using offensive linemen as an extra blocking tight end, with redshirt freshman Cormac Sampson serving in that role against Central Michigan.

The 14th-ranked Badgers (2-0) are off this week. They’ll welcome No. 10 Michigan (2-0) to Camp Randall Stadium next Saturday.

