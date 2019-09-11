Wisconsin gets oral commitment from WR for 2020 class

The Wisconsin Badgers added to its 2020 recruiting class again Tuesday night.

Isaac Smith, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver from Collierville, Tennessee announced his commitment to UW on Twitter Tuesday night. He becomes the 16th member of the 2020 class and the second wide receiver.

247Sports lists Smith as a three-star prospect, while Rivals lists him as a two-star prospect.

Smith came for his official visit on Saturday when the Badgers took on Central Michigan. He had offers from Missouri, Army and Cornell.

