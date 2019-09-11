Report: Christian Yelich won’t need surgery, out 6-to-8 weeks

Christian Yelich will almost certainly not play again this year, but Milwaukee did reportedly get good news on his availability to be ready to go at the start of next season.

According to The Athletic, the Brewers outfielder will not need surgery on his fractured right knee and will miss at least the next six weeks.

The news, first reported by @JimBowdenGM, is the best-case scenario for Yelich and Brewers. Likely looking at six-to-eight week timeline. https://t.co/uvtbxx8VLs — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) September 12, 2019

Theoretically, the reigning National League MVP could be back for the World Series if the team were to advance that far.

Yelich was injured Tuesday night when he fouled a pitch off his knee in the first inning against Miami. He stayed down for a bit before getting up and walking off under his own power. Had he needed surgery, the recovery time could have put the start of his 2020 season in jeopardy.

