Mike Moustakas homers twice as Milwaukee wins 6th straight game

The Milwaukee Brewers have caught fire.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club earned its sixth-straight win Wednesday night with a 7-5 victory at Miami.

The hero of the night was Mike Moustakas. Back in the lineup after dealing with a hand injury, the third baseman hit two homers, driving in five runs on the night. They were home runs No. 32 and 33 and came on his 31st birthday. The second one came with two down in the top of the ninth inning and the game tied.

Centerfielder Trent Grisham hit a solo homer, while pitcher Zach Davies also got credited with an RBI on a single to right field.

Pitching-wise, Davies went just 4 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits. His replacements, Alex Claudio and Jay Jackson, gave up back-to-back homers in the fifth inning to former Brewers prospects Isan Diaz and Garrett Cooper.

But then the bullpen locked it down. Brent Suter came on for three innings of shutout ball and picked up the win, while Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth inning to pick up his 30th save of the year.

The win pushed Milwaukee to within a 1/2 game of Chicago for the second wild-card spot in the National League.

The Brewers will look to finish off the sweep of the Marlins on Thursday afternoon.

