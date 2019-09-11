Brewers pull within one game of wild card with 4-3 win over Marlins

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their playoff push picking up their fifth straight win on Tuesday night. They took down the Miami Marlins 4-3.

However, they still suffered a loss. Christian Yelich had to leave the game after fouling a ball off his knee in the first inning. It was announced after the game that he will miss the remainder of the season with a right kneecap fracture.

The Brewers pushed on without their star player. Starter Chase Anderson only went four innings allowing two earned runs on three hits.

Offensively, Hernan Perez put the Brewers on the board in the second inning with a two-run homer. Then, Yasmani Grandal added another run in the third with a double scoring Anderson.

Milwaukee’s bullpen the fifth, sixth and seventh innings without allowing a run. But, in the eighth, Starling Castro smacked a solo home run off Junior Guerra to tie the game at 3-3.

It didn’t take long for the Brewers to break the tie. Grandal singled to lead off the top of the ninth before Trent Grisham doubled putting runners on second and third with no outs. Tyler Austin then hit a sacrifice fly to score Grandal giving the Brewers a 4-3 lead.

With Josh Hader unavailable after working back-to-back days, Drew Pomeranz got the opportunity to close things out. He allowed two base runners but was able to pick up the save.

Next up, Milwaukee (76-68) will look for their sixth straight win and third straight against Miami (51-93) on Wednesday night. Zach Davies (9|7, 3.69 ERA, 91 SO) will get the start opposite of Pablo Lopez (5|8, 4.75 ERA, 83 SO).

