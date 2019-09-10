Brewers will be without Christian Yelich for the rest of the season

The Milwaukee Brewers will be without Christian Yelich for the remainder of the season.

The reigning National League MVP left Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins after fouling a ball off his right knee. Milwaukee announced after the game that he had suffered a fractured knee cap, ending his year.

“First and foremost, we feel awful for Christian,” general manager David Stearns told reporters. “This is a guy that’s carried us in a number of ways over the last two years. (He) could have been two-and-a-half weeks away from a repeat most valuable player award. That’s where our thoughts go first.”

Coming into the night, the outfielder was first in slugging percentage and on-base percentage in MLB, while sitting third in batting average and home runs.

“From a team perspective, we have a lot of guys in that clubhouse who will hurt tonight,” Stearns said. “This is a gut punch for a night and then we need to recover and play really strong baseball. We’ve been through this before as an organization. Almost two years to the day, we lost Jimmy Nelson to a similarly freak injury and we competed at a very high level for the remainder of that season. I expect our team to compete in a similarly high level going forward.”

Stearns said Yelich will fly back to Milwaukee for more diagnostic work and they won’t have a definitive timeline on his recovery until then. He added that it’s unclear if surgery will be required.

The injury happened just as the Brewers were making their run for what they hoped were back-to-back playoff appearances. Following a 4-3 win over the Marlins, Milwaukee sat just 1 1/2 games back of Chicago for the second wild card spot in the NL.

