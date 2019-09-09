Wisconsin adds another in 2020 recruiting class

Wisconsin added to its 2020 recruiting class Sunday night.

As first reported by 247Sports, defensive end James Thompson Jr. (Cincinnati, Ohio) gave his verbal commitment to the Badgers, becoming the 15th member of the class.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound, Thompson is a 3-star recruit and ranked as the 66th-best player in the state of Ohio and the 103rd-best defensive end in the country.

Thompson came to Madison for official visit this weekend and took in the Central Michigan. It was enough for him to pull the trigger on his commitment, choosing the Badgers over offers from Iowa State, Navy and Akron among others. Several other Big Ten teams, including Michigan State and Northwestern, were showing interest in Thompson.

The commitment leaves Wisconsin’s class ranked No. 28 in the country and No. 5 in the Big Ten.

Related

Comments

comments