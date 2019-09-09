The Camp: Sept. 9, 2019

On this week’s episode of The Camp, Zach and Jesse recap another dominating effort from Wisconsin, discuss Jack Coan’s big day, debate how good the defense is and wonder if the Badgers are now the favorites to win the Big Ten West.

3:32 — Guys behind the scenes knew Jack Coan had this kind of performance in him

5:41 — Quintez Cephus is back to the player he was and perhaps even better

10:30 — Wisconsin fed off the pre-game comments from Central Michigan

13:00 — Impressions of Graham Mertz’s debut

17:02 — Sold or not sold

1) This is the best wide receiver group in school history

2) This defense is on the same level as the five years prior to 2018

3) Scott Nelson’s injury is a big deal

4) I still have questions about Wisconsin’s running game

5) Wisconsin is the favorite to win the B1G West

29:15 — The best post-game audio from Saturday.

35:50 — Twitter questions

