Brewers pick up fourth straight victory with 8-3 win over Marlins

The Milwaukee Brewers are heating up in September. They picked up their fourth straight win Monday night beating the Miami Marlins 8-3.

Rookie outfielder Trent Grisham sparked the offense. He fell a home run short of hitting for the cycle while tying a franchise rookie record with five hits.

.@TrentGrisham has tied the franchise rookie record with 5 hits in a game. He ties Keon Broxton, who had 5 hits on 8/6/16 vs. Arizona. #Brewers — Mike Vassallo (@MikeVassallo13) September 10, 2019

The seventh inning was huge for Milwaukee. They entered the frame leading 4-3 and were looking for some cushion. The Brewers plated four runs in the seventh and it started with a two-out double from Hernan Perez.

Tyler Austin was walked before Grisham hit a triple to right-center giving Milwaukee a 6-3 lead. Then, Yasmani Grandal hammered a 430-foot home run.

It was his fourth dinger in his last five games.

At the completion of the game, Milwaukee sat just 1.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL Wild Card spot.

Next up, the Brewers (75-68) will take on the Marlins (51-92) in game two of the four-game set on Tuesday. Chase Anderson (6|4, 4.58 ERA, 110 SO) will get the start opposite of Elieser Hernandez (3|5, 5.23 ERA, 71 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:10pm.

