Brewers 3, Cubs 2: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers won in dramatic fashion Saturday night against the Chicago Cubs. Christian Yelich came through again with a walk-off to give the Brewers a 3-2 victory.

Yelich doing Yelich things

On Friday night, Christian Yelich smashed a three-run homer to help the Brewers top the Cubs. Then, on Saturday night, the reigning NL MVP came through again. In the bottom of the ninth of a 2-2 game, the Cubs decided to pitch to Yelich. Yelich made them pay. He smacked a ball into left field for a walk-off win.

“Yelich, it’s like a Bonds moment for me,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Those are good comparisons. I mean, I’ve seen Papi more than I saw Bonds, but they’re not missing. He’s not missing his pitch. And not only that — when it matters.”

Brewers manager Craig Counsell called it the best game he has ever seen Yelich play and added that the last at bat is the kind of at bats MVPs have.

.@ChristianYelich is the 10th player (12x) in @MLB history to produce a 40 HR / 30 SB season. The last two players to do it have been #Brewers (Ryan Braun | 2012). — Mike Vassallo (@MikeVassallo13) September 8, 2019

Christian Yelich (80 HR, 207 RBIs, 52 SB since 2018) is the fourth player in @MLB history with 80+ home runs, 200+ RBIs, and 50+ stolen bases over a two-season span, joining Willie Mays (1955-56), Barry Bonds (1992-93, 1993-94, 1996-97), & Alex Rodriguez (1998-99). #ThisIsMyCrew — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) September 8, 2019

Hader limits damage

The Brewers found trouble in the eighth inning. Reliever Junior Guerra started the frame walking Victor Caratini. Ben Zobrist followed with a single to put runners on the corners ending Guerra’s night.

Drew Pomeranz then entered only to walk Ian Happ to load the bases. Counsell then made the call to his weapon, Josh Hader. With no outs, Hader struck out the first batter he faced, Nicholas Castellano, on three pitches. But then he gave up his first career bases-loaded walk to Anthony Rizzo, forcing in the go-ahead run. Hader settled in after though. He got Kris Bryant to pop out and struck out David Bote.

The 2-1 lead didn’t last long however. Yasmani Grandal led off the bottom of the eighth with his 25th dinger on a solo shot to tie it at 2-2. Hader kept the game tied pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

What’s next?

The Brewers (73-68) will look to take the series from the Cubs (76-65) on Sunday afternoon. Adrian Houser (6|5, 3.45 ERA, 93 SO) will take the mound for the Brewers opposite of Jon Lester (12|9, 4.19 ERA, 147 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10pm.

