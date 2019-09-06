Packers defense carries team to 10-3 win over Bears

CHICAGO | The Matt LaFleur era begins with a win as the Green Bay Packers picked up a 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears Thursday night.

The Good:

Defense | Maybe the Packers don’t have to count on Aaron Rodgers as much anymore. GM Brian Gutekunst focused on defense this past free agency. He spent money on Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Adrian Amos to help improve that side of the ball. The Smith’s combined for nine pressures created and 2.5 sacks. Amos made an interception in the endzone on the Bears’ last drive to seal the win.

“I’m extremely happy Gutey and his crew did a great job of getting those guys for us, because they were a difference tonight,” LaFleur said.

Preston Smith: “I think we woke a lot of people tonight.” — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) September 6, 2019

“Great for Adrian coming back to the team that drafted him to get a pick in the end zone there,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “But a lot of credit to the front. I thought we put a lot of pressure on ‘em. It looked like obviously both the Smiths, they were in the mix a bunch. It was just a dominating performance. It gives you a lot of confidence when you play like that on offense and win a game by a touchdown.”

Maybe Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears offense was really bad Thursday night. But the Packers defense deserves a lot of credit for the way they played.

Tramon Williams: "We knew if we could make Mitch play quarterback, that we’d have a chance." Yeah, the shadow of Pat Mahomes is never gonna stop hanging over this Bears franchise. Wow. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 6, 2019

The not so good:

Offense | If I were to tell you the Packers would score only 10 points and win, you probably wouldn’t believe me. Getting the win is all that matters in the end but the offense needs to make massive improvements if they expect to be a contender.

It was a slow start for Rodgers and company as they finished the first quarter with -12 yards. Green Bay finished with 213 yards and were just 2-12 on third downs.

Chicago’s defense pressured Rodgers all night long. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 203 yards and was sacked five times.

The Packers had one huge play in the second quarter when Rodgers found Marquez Valdez-Scantling on a deep shot.

“It was a huge play in the game,” LaFleur said. “It gave us the spark we needed.”

Player of the game:

J.K. Scott | I’m not joking. The punter played a huge part in Green Bay’s win. He punted nine times averaging 47.6 yards per punt. Scott’s longest went 63 yards and he landed five inside the 20.

As bad as the Bears offense was, they needed all the help they could get and Scott didn’t give them any.

So that's why #Packers drafted JK Scott in the 5th round. A 63-yard punt with the game on the line, and a holding penalty pushes the Bears back to their 14-yard line. Give the punter a game ball. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 6, 2019

Play of the game

Amos interception | Thursday night felt like the fifth week of the preseason. There wasn’t a lot of pretty and there was a whole lot of ugly. The Bears had a chance to tie the game in the end but the former Bear made the play to help the Packers hold on.

Here’s gold though… Adrian Amos told me his collaborative version of the INT that closed out the game: ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/J0XGL1aUdL — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) September 6, 2019

What’s next?

Vikings | The Packers (1-0) will come back home to Green Bay to host the Vikings (0-0) in week two. Kickoff is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday, Sept. 15.

