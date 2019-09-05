Wisconsin will be without at least four starters against Central Michigan

MADISON — Wisconsin will be without at least four starters when it faces Central Michigan this Saturday.

The team released its final injury report Thursday and the one new addition was nose tackle Bryson Williams. He’s dealing with a left leg injury. Coach Paul Chryst didn’t have a timetable on how long he’d be out and said it was too early to know if the sophomore would be ready for the Michigan game on Sept. 21.

With Williams out, true freshman Keanu Benton figures to see an increased role. He was one of three first-year players to see the field against South Florida last week. Chryst said it will be on Benton and the rest of the defensive line to pick up the slack.

Williams joins outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (arm), safety Scott Nelson (leg) and right tackle Logan Bruss (leg) as starters that won’t play against the Chippewas.

Linebacker Chris Orr (ankle) is listed as questionable for the game.

