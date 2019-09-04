Packers release final injury report in advance of Thursday’s opener

Green Bay’s final injury report prior to Thursday’s season opener against Chicago is long, but nearly every player on it is expected to play.

The team released the report early Wednesday afternoon and it features 20 players, including nine starters. But only linebacker Oren Burks (chest) and wide receiver Darrius Shepherd (hamstring) are listed as out, while cornerback Ka’dar Hollman (neck) is listed as questionable. Everyone else is expected to play against the Bears.

On Chicago’s side of things, there are three players listed — tight end Trey Burton (groin), offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (elbow) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (knee) — as questionable for the game.

Green Bay has won eight of the last night meetings with the Bears in Chicago. Kick on Thursday is set for 7:20.

Two are out, one is questionable and the rest of the Packers are good to go. https://t.co/AmkXSpz94f pic.twitter.com/USFzGf1Pwb — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 4, 2019

