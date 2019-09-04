Brewers 4, Astros 2: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers picked up a big win Tuesday night over the Houston Astros 4-2 at Miller Park. The Brewers are seven games back in the NL Central race and four games back of the Wild Card.

I don’t want to be a Pirate

Just like Jerry Seinfeld, Jordan Lyles continues to show that he never really wanted to be a Pirate. Since coming over to the Brewers from Pittsburgh, Lyles has been terrific in the starting rotation.

Jordan Lyles' final seven Pirates starts: 10.00 ERA. Jordan Lyles' first seven Brewers starts: 2.56 ERA. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 4, 2019

He threw another gem on Tuesday night. In 6.1 innings of work, he allowed just two runs on six hits. Lyles has been a life-saver considering all the problems on the staff this season.

It would be hard to overstate just how much Jordan Lyles has meant to the Brewers since they reacquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 29: pic.twitter.com/OfIDKGjCqo — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) September 4, 2019

“I think a lot, maybe a majority, has to do with Yas(mani Grandal) and Manny (Piña),” Lyles said. “Just trusting their fingers, just trusting their pitch framing. Putting me in good situations at the right times.”

Eric Thames! Crush that ball! Eric Thames! Homerun! Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Eric Thames gave the Brewers a huge boost in the third inning to put them up 4-1. With two runners on, Thames blasted a no-doubt homer to right-center for his 20th of the season.

.@EricThames launched a rocket clear out of the park to give the Brewers a 4-1 lead! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/wFL5HiSwBb — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 4, 2019

“That’s the hit we’ve been wanting,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We’ve been coming in here a lot saying, ‘We’re one hit away’ and tonight we got the big hit; a big two-out hit, a big damage hit.

Bullpen shuts the door

After another strong outing from Lyles, the bullpen for the Brewers finished it off. Drew Pomeranz put together a strong 1.2 inning outing before giving the ball to Josh Hader to close it out.

Hader struck out two in the ninth and retired the side in order picking up his 28th save of the year.

What’s next?

It is the most important series of the year so far for the Brewers (71-67) as they begin a four-game set with the Chicago Cubs (75-63) on Thursday. Chase Anderson (6|4, 4.58 ERA, 106 SO) will get the start opposite of Jose Quintana (12|8, 3.90 ERA, 137 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:10pm.

