Wisconsin moves up in latest AP poll

Following its 49-0 win at South Florida, the Wisconsin football moved up in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers jumped two spots to No. 17 when the poll was released Tuesday. It’s the highest Wisconsin has been ranked since coming in at No. 15 in the Oct. 7, 2018 poll.

Coach Paul Chryst’s team is one of seven Big Ten clubs in the rankings. Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State stayed at No. 5, No. 7 and No. 15, respectively. Michigan State dropped one spot to No. 19, while Iowa stayed at No. 20. Nebraska dropped one position to No. 25.

The seven teams from the Big Ten are the most of any conference in the country, with the SEC fielding the second-most with six.

Wisconsin will open the home portion of its schedule Saturday when Central Michigan comes to Camp Randall Stadium.

