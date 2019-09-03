Packers place TE Jace Sternberger on IR

One of Green Bay’s draft picks is headed to the injured reserve.

The Packers announced Tuesday that tight end Jace Sternberger had been placed on IR, though he is eligible to return in eight weeks.

A third-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, Sternberger suffered a concussion during a joint practice with the Houston Texans in early August. He missed several weeks but returned to play in the final preseason game. The 23-year-old caught a touchdown against Kanas City, but later suffered the ankle injury that landed him on IR.

The move leaves the Packers with three tight ends — Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan.

According to The Athletic, wide receiver Allen Lazard will take Sternberger’s spot on the roster. He had been cut on Saturday and added back to the practice squad Sunday. Lazard played in one game last year for the Packers, catching a single pass for seven yards against Detroit.

I'm told the #Packers are promoting WR Allen Lazard to the 53-man roster to fill Jace Sternberger's spot with the rookie TE heading to IR. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 3, 2019

Green Bay will open the 2019 season Thursday night at Chicago.

