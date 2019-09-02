Packers trade for inside linebacker

Green Bay has added a veteran to its linebacking core.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers traded for New York Giants linebacker B.J. Goodson.

The 26-year-old started 13 games last season for the Giants, racking up a career-high 61 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Injuries hit Green Bay’s inside linebacker room during the preseason, with starter Oren Burks (chest) and backup Curtis Bolton (knee) going down. Burks is expected back, but the only experienced veteran at the position is Blake Martinez.

Coach Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst both mentioned Sunday that the defense doesn’t feature two inside linebackers often, but the move Monday makes clear they knew they needed reinforcements at the position.

Green Bay will open the season Thursday night at Chicago.

