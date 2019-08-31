Packers cut QB DeShone Kizer

The DeShone Kizer experiment in Green Bay is over. Tim Boyle will be the backup quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers for the Packers in 2019.

Packers are releasing QB DeShone Kizer, sources tell @RobDemovsky and me. Advertisement — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are releasing Kizer who GM Brian Gutekunst acquired from the Cleveland Browns last season. The former second-round pick was outplayed by Boyle in the preseason.

Kizer first came to the Packers last season. It was one of the first moves Gutekunst made as general manager. He traded defensive back Damarious Randall to the Browns to get Kizer.

In three games last season, Kizer completed 20 of 42 passes for 187 yards and two interceptions. He threw two interceptions during the preseason this year.

Boyle was terrific in the practice games. He three an NFL-high six touchdown passes without an interception.

