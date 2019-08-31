Brewers shutout Cubs at Wrigley 2-0

With a lineup plagued by injuries, the Milwaukee Brewers found a way to win at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. All it took was two runs in the first inning to get the 2-0 victory.

The Brewers were without Keston Hiura who was recently placed on the 10-day IL with a hamstring strain. Also, Ryan Braun (back tightness), Mike Moustakas (hand tightness) and Lorenzo Cain (bruised knee) were hurt. Moustakas was held out of the game. Braun and Cain were limited to pinch-hit appearances.

The win moved the Brewers to four games back of the Cubs for the second NL Wild Card spot.

Manny Pina was the hero coming through for his team in the first inning. Ben Gamel, who was just called up from Triple-A San Antonio, led off the game with a double. Then, after Hernan Perez struck out, Christian Yelich and Yasmani Grandal drew walks. Pina followed with a base hit scoring two runs to give Milwaukee a 2-0 lead.

Manny delivers a knock with runners in scoring position! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/V7jpvA5gk9 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 31, 2019

Starter Zach Davies was hit hard but limited the Cubs to no runs on four hits during his 4.2 innings of work. Junior Guerra and Josh Hader were terrific out of the bullpen combining for 10 up and 10 down to hold onto the lead and pick up the win.

Next up, the Brewers (69-66) will look for the series win over the Cubs (73-62) Sunday afternoon. Gio Gonzalez (2|2, 4.34 ERA, 58 SO) will take the bump opposite of Yu Darvish (5|6, 4.25 ERA, 183 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 1:20pm.

