Brewers place Hiura on IL, recall Shaw and Gamel

On Saturday morning, the Milwaukee Brewers placed their rookie sensation Keston Hiura on the 10-day injured list. They have also recalled infielder Travis Shaw and outfielder Ben Gamel from Triple-A San Antonio. In addition to, right-hander Devin Williams was optioned to San Antonio.

OF Ben Gamel and 3B Travis Shaw have been recalled from Triple-A San Antonio. 2B Keston Hiura (strained left hamstring) placed on the 10-day injured list. RHP Devin Williams optioned to San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/2AonfA1Gs4 Advertisement — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 31, 2019

Hiura strained his left-hamstring during the fifth inning in their game against the Cubs on Friday. Milwaukee has dealt with several injuries throughout the season. Mike Moustakas has been out of action due to bruised left hand and wrist leaving the Brewers with no other choice but to make these moves.

Losing Hiura will be a big blow to the offense. In 70 games this season, Hiura is batting .301 with 20 doubles, 16 home runs, 43 RBI and .571 slugging percentage.

Keston Hiura will be down two weeks or so at minimum with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. That’s just the start of the Brewers’ injury issues: • Moustakas tried to hit yesterday and it didn’t go well. • Braun’s back has flared up. • Cain’s knee has flared up. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 31, 2019

Gamel has contributed well when called upon but was sent down to the Missions because of the rise of rookie Trent Grisham. As for Shaw, he’s been unable to find sustained success in the majors this year. In 65 games with the Brewers, Shaw has hit just 162 with six home runs and 13 RBI, with a .276 OBP and .279 slugging percentage.

Related

Comments

comments