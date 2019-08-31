(19) Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0: 2-minute drill

TAMPA, Fla. — Jonathan Taylor scored four touchdowns as Wisconsin handed South Florida its worst loss ever with a 49-0 whipping Friday night at Raymond James Stadium.

The good: Taylor

He played a little more than two quarters, but the junior running back showed nearly everything in his arsenal against the Bulls on his way to 183 total yards. Taylor ran for two scores, dashed his way in on a screen pass and then bullied his way into another score after lining up at wide receiver. It was the performance everyone was talking about across college football and Taylor’s first salvo in what many hope is a push for the school’s third Heisman Trophy.

The not so good: Pass protection

In a game where Wisconsin did very little wrong, South Florida managed to get to quarterback Jack Coan four times. Coach Paul Chryst said afterwards that he’d have to see the tape, but thought it wasn’t all on the offensive line. Sacks were an issue a year ago and it popped up again on Friday night.

Best video

A happy Quintez Cephus leaving the field. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/ZyNHjWcslw — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 31, 2019

Top tweets

Henningson having a hell of a game!

First a Big Man TD with the pick-6.

Now a sack! #BigManBallin — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 31, 2019

@BadgerFootball them boys playing physical 😤😤😤 — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 31, 2019

That man JT a beast! My brothers in the wideout room looking nice too! Liking what I’m seeing! — Jared Abbrederis (@abbrecadabra) August 31, 2019

Hi. I’m Jonathan Taylor of @BadgerFootball | I’d like to apply for early Heisman consideration. In the first 32 minutes of the season I have 4 TDS. K thanks — Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) August 31, 2019

Jonathan Taylor for Heisman! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 31, 2019

Jonathan Taylor for Heisman!!! #OnWisconsin 🏈 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 31, 2019

Johnathan Taylor!!!!! — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) August 31, 2019

@JayT23 boy you going cra cra — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) August 31, 2019

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin forced three turnovers, including a sack-fumble by Zack Baun that was recovered by Matt Henningsen and returned for a touchdown. It was the first defensive touchdown by the Badgers since the 2017 Big Ten title game

— Three true freshmen made their debuts Friday night: linebacker Leo Chenal (five tackles), defensive lineman Keanu Benton (two tackles, one TFL) and cornerback Semar Melvin (one tackle).

— After missing the entire 2018 season due to injury, running back Bradrick Shaw ran the ball two times for 15 yards and a touchdown.

— A number of former Badgers now in the NFL were at the game.

Ton of former #Badgers here. Jack Cichy, Beau Allen, Dare Ogunbowale, D’Cota Dixon, Darius Hillary and Leon Jacobs. pic.twitter.com/7LiZ9GFqxD — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 30, 2019

— The game was delayed an hour due to storms in the area.

— Linebacker Chris Orr left the game in the first half with a right leg injury. He returned for one play in the second half but was clearly limited.

— Safety Scott Nelson was injured late in the third quarter but appeared fine in the postgame interview room.

Inside the Numbers

49-0 — The score was Wisconsin largest road shutout since 1983. It was also the Badgers first shutout since beating Minnesota 31-0 to end the 2017 regular season.

3 — That’s how many catches wide receiver Quintez Cephus had in his first game since Nov. 2017.

2 — That’s how many receiving touchdowns Taylor had in the game. That’s two more than he had in his career coming in.

80 — That’s how many yards Nakia Watson had in his first game. The running back also scored his first touchdown on a 27-yard run.

What’s Next

The Badgers (1-0) will welcome Central Michigan (1-0) to Camp Randall Stadium next Saturday.

Related

