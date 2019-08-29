Packers close the preseason with win over Kansas City

The Green Bay Packers finished off the preseason with a 27-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

In the final tuneup before the season opener at Chicago next week, the Packers sat 36 players, including nearly every key member of the team. In their place were guys fighting for roster spots in advance of Saturday’s mandated roster cutdown to 53 players.

One battle that remains close is at the backup quarterback spot. Tim Boyle got the start and led one scoring drive, finishing it off with a short touchdown to tight end Jace Sternberger. For the preseason, Boyle threw six touchdowns and no picks while completing 59.6 percent of his passes.

His competition, DeShone Kizer, was up and down throughout the preseason and that continued Thursday. He threw one interception but came back and led a touchdown drive, hitting tight end Evan Baylis for a 2-yard score. Kizer’s preseason numbers ended up being two touchdowns and two interceptions while hitting on 55.5 percent of his throws.

Green Bay’s defense continued its preseason-long ability to create turnovers. In the second quarter, linebacker Ty Summers picked off a pass and returned it 74 yards for a touchdown. On the next possession, linebacker Marcus Jones recovered a fumble that the offense turned into points.

Rookie Dexter Williams led the way on the ground, rushing for 34 yards and a score. He also caught two passes for 30 yards.

Undrafted free agent Teo Redding caught four passes for 49 yards and was the only wide receiver with more than one catch.

Defensively, linebacker James Crawford finished with a team-high nine tackles, while safety Will Redmond had seven. Tray Matthews, Kingsley Keke and James Folston all came up with sacks.

Once the roster gets to 53 on Saturday, all the focus can turn to the season opener against the Bears next Thursday at Soldier Field.

