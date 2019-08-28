Wisconsin TE Zander Neuville cleared to return

Wisconsin’s tight end room got a bit better this week.

Coach Paul Chryst said Sunday that Zander Neuville had been doing some work but hadn’t been fully cleared. That has apparently happened, according to a team spokesman.

Sixth-year TE Zander Neuville has been cleared to play for the #Badgers and began light practice activities this week. There is no timetable yet on when he will begin playing in games.#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/kEAIvHJBxU — Brian Mason (@Brian_Mason) August 28, 2019

Neuville has battled numerous injuries in his career, including missing most of 2018 and the last two games of 2017. He was granted a sixth-year of eligibility by the NCAA earlier in August.

While there is no timetable for his return, Wisconsin would love to get him back as soon as possible considering the lack of depth at the position. Since the end of last year, the Badgers lost Kyle Penniston to transfer, Gabe Lloyd to injury and watched as both of their incoming freshmen — Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci — went down with injuries in fall camp. It’s left them with redshirt sophomore Jake Ferguson and redshirt freshman walk-on Jack Eschenbach as the two tight ends listed on the depth chart.

Neuville has 10 catches for 84 yards and two scores in his career, but really made a name for himself with his run blocking. His injuries the last two years led to Wisconsin using offensive linemen as extra tight ends to help in the run game.

The Badgers will open the season Friday night at South Florida.

