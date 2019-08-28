Brewers 4, Cardinals 1: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers avoided the series sweep with a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park on Wednesday afternoon. The Brewers are 5.5 games behind the Cardinals for first place in the NL Central.

Another strong start from Lyles

Jordan Lyles has completely turned his season around since coming to Milwaukee. He had another good outing on Wednesday. In 5.1 innings of work, Lyles gave up just one run on six hits while striking out nine.

“Obviously these are huge games for us right now,” Lyles said. “But I didn’t even think about it the last two days. I’m on a major-league mound facing major-league hitters. I’ve got way too much to worry about than to worry about being that quote-unquote stopper.”

Lyles left the game in the sixth to a standing ovation. He improved his record to 9-8 (4-1 with the Brewers). He also lowered his ERA with the Brewers to 2.64 through six starts.

Keston leads the offense

Keston Hiura continues his stellar rookie season. He blasted his 16th home run of the season and knocked in three runs to help the Brewers get a much needed win. Hiura contributed with his first at bat in the first inning.

Trent Grisham led off with a single and later made it around to third. With one out, Hiura grounded out allowing Grisham to come home making it 1-0.

In the second inning, Ryan Braun led off with a double and later came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Orlando Arcia.

Hiura’s home run and second RBI of the afternoon came in the fourth inning on a 3-0 count.

Then, he added an RBI double in the eighth.

Hader shuts it down

Josh Hader had only pitched one inning over the last 11 days before entering Wednesday’s game in the eighth inning. He allowed a one-out double to Kolton Wong but that was the only blemish on his two-inning save. He finished the eighth inning by striking out Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna.

In the ninth, Hader threw just nine pitches retiring the Cardinals in order to pick up his 26th save the year. After the game he stressed the importance of each game going forward as the Brewers make their playoff push.

“No, we have to win every game, I think,” Hader said. “Every game, from here on out, if we want to make a playoff push, is important.”

What’s next?

The Brewers (68-65) get an off day on Thursday before heading to Chicago to begin a three-game series with the Cubs (70-61).

