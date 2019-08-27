Wisconsin lands heavily recruited tight end

Wisconsin beat out the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia for its latest commitment in the Class of 2020.

Tight end Cam Large (Dedham, Mass.) announced his commitment to the Badgers early Tuesday night on Twitter.

According to the 247Sports Composite, the 3-star recruit is ranked as the sixth-best player in the state of Massachusetts and the 19th-ranked tight end in the country. He’s the third-highest rated TE the Badgers have gotten a commitment from, with only Kyle Penniston (2015) and Hayden Rucci (2019) above him.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Large had 27 scholarship offers, including from the Crimson Tide, Buckeyes, Bulldogs, Michigan, Nebraska and Notre Dame.

Recruited by tight ends coach Mickey Turner, Large is the 14th player committed in Wisconsin’s 2020 class that is currently ranked 35th in the country and eighth in the Big Ten.

