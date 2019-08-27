Cardinals 6, Brewers 3: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers dropped game two of their three game set with the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Tuesday night. The Brewers are now 6.5 games behind the Cardinals for first place in the NL Central.

Yadi the Brewers killer

Advertisement

Yadier Molina’s dominance of the Brewers continued Tuesday at Miller Park. He hit two home runs to help the Cardinals to their sixth straight win. Molina also doubled going 3-3 on the night with a walk driving in three runs and scoring three times.

The Brewers led 1-0 before Molina’s first home run in the fifth tied the game at 1-1. Then, in the seventh inning, after Paul DeJong walked, Molina blasted another homer off reliever Matt Albers to take a 3-1 lead.

It's Molina's first multi-homer game since last June 23 here at Miller Park. In fact, he has seven multi-homer games in his career and FOUR are here at Miller Park. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 28, 2019

When it rains, it pours

There was a rain delay at Miller Park. No, really, there was. In the seventh inning, after Molina’s second home run off the foul ball pole, it began to poor as the roof was open. Fans had to head for the concourse in a park that is designed to keep weather out.

Rain delay at Miller Park #Brewers pic.twitter.com/2q7AFIDI4Y — Cody Douglas Grant (@CodyGrant2015) August 28, 2019

The delay lasted a total of nine minutes. Surprisingly, this wasn’t the first rain delay in Miller Park history. The last time it happened was in August 2012 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bad finish

Milwaukee trailed 4-1 before Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to pull the Crew within one.

Yaz sends one deep into the bleachers! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/S99vQ2CHpA — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 28, 2019

But then in the ninth, the bullpen couldn’t keep the deficit at just one.

St. Louis responded with two runs off rookie Devin Williams. In the bottom half of the frame the Brewers made some noise though. With two men on and two outs, Hernan Perez came just short of a game tying home run.

Hernan Perez said he was 90 percent sure that last ball was going out. For once this season, the baseball didn't fly. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 28, 2019

Relax, Roxane

Christian Yelich recently appeared in ESPN The Magazine’s ‘Body Issue’ and received criticism from one user on Twitter. Yelich responded to the user named Roxane with a tweet of his own.

#Brewers Christian Yelich talks about reaction to news of him baring all in photo shoot, including his "Relax Roxane" message. pic.twitter.com/c2NfkvjnXU — Tom (@Haudricourt) August 27, 2019

The best response from the reigning NL MVP though came in the first inning with his walk up music.

What’s next?

The Brewers (67-65) will try to avoid the series sweep against the Cardinals (73-58) on Wednesday afternoon. Jordan Lyles (8|8, 4.69 ERA, 113 SO) will get the start opposite of Jack Flaherty (8|6, 3.32 ERA, 171 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10pm.

Related

Comments

comments