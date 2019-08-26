Packers’ Burks won’t require surgery, will return

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Green Bay Packers’ linebacker Oren Burks will not need season-ending surgery on his injured pectoral muscle. He is expected to play in 2019.

After extensive study and opinions from specialists, the #Packers have a final answer on starting LB Oren Burks’ pec injury: He’ll be back this season and will not require surgery, sources say. He may not even need to go on IR. Absence should be short term. Advertisement — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2019

Burks suffered the injury in the first half of the Packers preseason opener against the Houston Texans. Initial reaction was the second-year starter would need surgery.

This is great news for not just Burks but the Packers defense, due to the lack of depth at inside linebacker. Backup Curtis Bolton also suffered an injury this preseason. Fellow rookie Ty Summers has looked good in preseason but is inexperienced.

Burks may even avoid being placed on injured reserve as well. If so, Burks would be able to return during the first half of the season. There is a lot of optimism for the tandem of Burks and Blake Martinez in Mike Pettine’s system.

Related

Comments

comments