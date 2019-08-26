Cardinals 12, Brewers 2: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers couldn’t get off to a much worse of a start to their most important stretch of the season. They were embarrassed at home by the St. Louis Cardinals Monday night falling 12-2. The Brewers are now a season high 5.5 games out of NL Central lead.

A night to forget for Gio

It didn’t take long for the Cardinals to take command of Monday night’s contest. They scored two runs in the first inning thanks to a bases-loaded two-out single from Yadier Molina.

The first inning was nothing compared to how the second inning would go. The Red Birds batted around sending 11 players to the plate in the frame. The Brewers trailed 8-0 after the first two innings putting them in a hole they couldn’t dig out of.

“It was on me,” Gonzalez said. “The whole game. I did nothing to help us out. Put us behind extremely early. Yeah, it just wasn’t my night.”

Cards send 11 batters to plate in second and score six runs to take 8-0 lead over #Brewers. Nightmare beginning to crucial 12-game stretch. — Tom (@Haudricourt) August 26, 2019

Gonzalez was able to settle down and ended up throwing five innings. But the damage was already done as he allowed nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits. His season ERA jumped from 3.64 to 4.34.

“I take full responsibility. There’s no one to point the finger at. It’s all on me.” pic.twitter.com/l9GmoRD3i6 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 27, 2019

Cards have their number

After taking five out of the first six games from the Cardinals this season, the Brewers have gone 1-7 against St. Louis. The Red Birds have flown high since the All-Star break with a 28-14 record. The Brewers are 20-20 since the break.

It’s do or die time for the Crew as their next 11 games are against contenders. They play two more against the Cardinals before heading to Chicago for a three-game set with the Cubs. Then, they’ll host the Houston Astros for a two-game series before welcoming the Cubs back to Miller Park for four games.

What’s next?

The Brewers (67-64) will look to rebound against the Cardinals (72-58) Tuesday night at Miller Park. Adrian Houser (6|5, 3.62 ERA, 85 SO) will take the mound opposite of Miles Mikolas (7|13, 4.43 ERA, 109 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm.

