Brewers release Jhoulys Chacin

What a difference a year makes. Jhoulys Chacin was the ace of the Milwaukee Brewers pitching staff in 2018. In 2019, he was designated for assignment and has since been released by the team.

RHP Jhoulys Chacín, who was designated for assignment on Saturday, has been released. pic.twitter.com/8jKm4q4IIz Advertisement — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 26, 2019

Chacin struggled this season posting a 3-10 record with a 5.79 ERA. The 31-year old was placed has been in the injured list since late July.

This latest move continues to add to the Brewers ‘opening day curse’ dating back to 2015.

Kyle Lohse, Wily Peralta, Junior Guerra, Chase Anderson and now Chacin each failed to perform up to expectations after getting the ball on opening day.

Over 35 starts in 2018, Chacin posted a 3.50 ERA helping the Brewers all the way to the NLCS.

The Brewers will need someone else to step up as a starter if they hope to make a run into October baseball this season.

