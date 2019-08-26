Brewers can’t finish off sweep, fall to Diamondbacks 5-2

The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 at Miller Park on Sunday afternoon. The Brewers are now 4.5 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the NL Central and 2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card spot.

The Brewers lose, 5-2. The record is 67-63. The Brewers’ next 12 games come against the Cardinals, Cubs and Astros. Let’s get weird. Advertisement — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 25, 2019

Zach Davies has struggled recently after putting together a terrific first half to the season. His struggles continued Sunday allowing four runs on four hits in four innings of work. Milwaukee has now lost each of his last five starts.

“I didn’t pitch well enough today,” Davies said. “I threw a lot of pitches and was unable to stay in the game past four innings. Chalk it up to a bad game.”

Offensively, the Brewers bats couldn’t get into a groove against Robbie Ray. They only mustered three hits in five innings off the Diamondbacks’ starter. Milwaukee scored two runs thanks to a solo home run from Manny Pina in the seventh and a Ryan Braun sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Next up, the Brewers (67-63) begin a three-game series with the Cardinals (71-58) on Monday night. Gio Gonzalez (2|1, 3.64 ERA, 53 SO) will get the start opposite of Adam Wainwright (9|9, 4.51 ERA, 126 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm.

