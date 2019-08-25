Packers to release Josh Jones

The Green Bay Packers roster has changed quite a bit since GM Brian Gutekunst took over. He’s made changes on both sides of the ball leaving some players with lesser roles. One of those guys is safety Josh Jones.

The Packers signed former Chicago Bears’ safety Adrian Amos in free agency and traded up to draft safety Darnell Savage out of Maryland.

Jones had asked to be traded but it appears the Packers were unable to find a partner. Jones sent a tweet out Sunday morning saying the Packers informed him of his release.

It’s been real Green Bay. The Packers just informed me of my release — J. Jones (@JoshJones11_) August 25, 2019

Green Bay drafted Jones in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over the past two seasons he made 12 starts in 29 games. The 24-year old is “likely” to be claimed off waivers according to Adam Schefter. Jones will become a free agent if he isn’t claimed.

