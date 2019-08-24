Lyles leads Brewers to 6-1 win over Diamondbacks

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 Friday night at Miller Park.

Jordan Lyles was the star of the night. He was unhittable in his six innings of work. In his 99-pitch outing, Lyles didn’t allow a single hit, while striking out five and not giving up a run. In his five starts since being acquired by the Brewers, Lyles is 3-1 with a 2.67 ERA.

The bullpen did their job behind the tremendous start. Devin Williams took over for Lyles in the seventh retiring the first two batters before giving up a bloop single ending the combined no-hitter. The Diamondbacks would get one more hit in the ninth to score their only run.

Milwaukee’s offense got off to a hot start as well jumping on Merrill Kelly early. With the bases loaded, Mike Moustakas drilled a double to the gap in right-center driving in two runs. Ryan Braun then followed with an RBI-single making it 3-0.

The Brewers tacked on two more runs thanks to solo home runs. Eric Thames blasted a two-out dinger in the third inning to make it 4-0. Then, in the fifth inning, Keston Hiura led off with a 423-foot moon shot into the bleachers.

The Brewers (66-62) will look take game two from the Diamondbacks (64-65) on Saturday night. Chase Anderson (5|3, 4.54 ERA, 99 SO) will take the mound for the Crew opposite of Zac Gallen (2|3, 2.45 ERA, 60 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:10pm.

