Brewers make roster moves, Chacin designated for assignment

The Milwaukee Brewers shook up their roster on Saturday afternoon. One move was pretty shocking.

Opening day starter and the ace of the Brewers’ 2018 run to the NLCS, Jhoulys Chacin has been designated for assignment.

Cory Spangenberg has been selected from Triple-A San Antonio. Milwaukee has sent down Ben Gamel to make room for Spangenberg.

INF/OF Cory Spangenberg has been selected from Triple-A San Antonio. OF Ben Gamel optioned there. RHP Jhoulys Chacín designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/BYISADkjk9 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 24, 2019

There is no doubt Chacin has had a down year. He’s struggled all season long. However, this move still comes as a surprise considering the lack of depth in the starting rotation.

In 19 starts this year, Chacin posted an ERA of 5.79. Maybe there really is an “opening day curse” in Milwaukee. The last five opening day starters for the Crew all had poor seasons or injuries. Kyle Lohse in 2015, Willy Peralta in 2016, Junior Guerra in 2017, Chase Anderson in 2018, and now Chacin this season. Guerra and Anderson have turned it around and been contributors this year.

Spangenberg has been terrific in Triple-A this season. His batting average is sitting at .309 and he’s hit 14 home runs. He also has plenty of versatility and can play the infield or the outfield.

Gamel has had some big moments for the Brewers this season and is a fan favorite. But with the emergence of rookie Trent Grisham, Gamel’s playing time has decreased.

