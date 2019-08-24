Brewers 4, Diamondbacks 0: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers picked up their fifth shutout of the season with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday night.

Chase bounces back

Advertisement

Chase Anderson was coming off a horrendous outing in D.C. His last start came against the Washington Nationals where he gave up 10 runs. He bounced back Saturday night.

Anderson went five innings allowing zero runs on just three hits and striking out five. He threw 87 pitches, 60 of them were for strikes. It was his sixth win of the season (6-3).

B2B Homers in the fourth

For the fifth time this season, the Brewers have hit back-to-back home runs. Eric Thames led off the fourth inning with a moon shot to right field for his 19th dinger of the season.

Phone Home made a different kind of call to the bullpen. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/qo2SCIYk3T — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 25, 2019

Then, rookie Trent Grisham followed with his fourth tater of the year to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead.

5th time this season the #Brewers have hit back-to-back homers https://t.co/QwWrYbpHQl — Cody Douglas Grant (@CodyGrant2015) August 25, 2019

Insurance in the seventh

Keston Hiura added two more runs to the Brewers total in the eighth inning. After striking out in his previous three plate appearances, Hiura singled to center field scoring Christian Yelich and Mike Moustakas to make it 4-0.

What’s next?

The Brewers (67-62) will go for the series sweep of the Diamondbacks (64-66) on Sunday afternoon. Zach Davies (8|6, 3.74 ERA, 82 SO) will get the start opposite of Robbie Ray (10|7, 3.99 ERA, 187 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10pm.

Related

Comments

comments