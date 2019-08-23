Now eligible, WR Quintez Cephus set to return to the field for Wisconsin

MADISON — Quintez Cephus is now eligible to play for Wisconsin.

The wide receiver made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning.

God is good! So thankful to be eligible to play with my teammates! Thank you to everyone who helped get me to this point! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Qx81n9LZ4N — Quintez Cephus (@QoDeep_87) August 23, 2019

Cephus was reinstated to the university and the team on Monday, but the program said at the time that it was still working through some eligibility issues. Those have been cleared up, allowing one of Wisconsin’s best players back on the field.

The Georgia product missed the entire 2018 season after he was charged with two counts of sexual assault stemming from an incident in April of that year. He was initially suspended from the team and later expelled from school. But he was found not guilty on both charges earlier in August.

Cephus went through his first practice in a year on Wednesday and his teammates thought he hadn’t missed a beat.

“He looked explosive and in shape, for sure,” linebacker Chris Orr said. “You could tell he was working hard when he was away.

“He didn’t really do too much (Wednesday), kind of easing him back in, but he looked good. He looked good.”

Before getting injured in early November of 2017, Cephus had turned into the Badgers top receiver. He had caught 30 passes for 501 yards and five touchdowns. The 21-year-old appeared primed for a big 2018 prior to the charges.

”I think his numbers are going to be better (than 2017),” Orr said of his expectations for Cephus. “He looks more explosive, he looks faster and he looks like a better player. He was already pretty good and he looks even better.”

That may seem like a big statement, but others agreed.

“If you know Quintez, he’s thinking the same way,” running back Garrett Groshek said. “He’s not looking at this as, ‘I’ve got to shake the rust off’ or ‘I’ve got to work myself back into it.’”

Wisconsin opens the season Aug. 30 at South Florida.

