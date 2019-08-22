Packers lose St. Brown, Gary and Bolton to injury

On a night where the Green Bay Packers sat 33 players, most to avoid potential injuries on a poor field, the team still managed to lose several guys in a 22-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Thursday night.

The most serious appears to be wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. The second-year pro caught a quick slant late in the second quarter and absorbed a big hit. It appears St. Brown’s left foot got caught in the turf as he got twisted down. He didn’t put any weight on the left leg as he got helped off the field and was eventually carted to the locker room.

Advertisement

Unfortunately agree.

Worry for left ankle fracture and/or dislocation. Likelihood of IR, question is if he might get lucky and make it back. https://t.co/bVFZAhXSPm — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) August 23, 2019

He wasn’t the only one that made that journey. First-round pick Rashan Gary suffered what appeared to be a neck/head injury as he made a tackle in the second quarter. He stayed down for a few minutes but was able to walk off under his own power. The outside linebacker then got a ride to he locker room a few minutes later.

@RashanAGary is fine and doing well. Thank you to everyone for their prayers and concern. — RG Sports (@RashanGarySport) August 23, 2019

Linebacker Curtis Bolton, in the battle to start next to Blake Martinez, went down with a right leg injury. He was later seen on the sideline with crutches and a large brace on his right leg.

Safety Will Redmond and offensive lineman Cole Madison also left the game with injuries.

Related

Comments

comments