Brewers fall to the Cardinals again, lose ground in playoff chase

Milwaukee has lost six of its last eight games. That’s after falling 9-4 at St. Louis Tuesday night.

The Brewers took a 2-1 lead to the bottom of the sixth inning courtesy of RBI singles from first baseman Eric Thames and shortstop Orlando Arcia. But that’s when things fell apart.

After five solid innings from starter Gio Gonzalez, manager Craig Counsell turned to reliever Jeremy Jeffress. He proceeded to give up a single, hit a batter and then another single to load the bases with no one out. Alex Claudio replaced him and promptly struck out Kolton Wong, but then gave way to Junior Guerra. The veteran walked in the tying run and the damage should have ended there. Instead, the Brewers misplayed a short bloop into left field allowing three more runs to score.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the Cardinals loaded the bases again in the seventh inning and watched as reliever Matt Albers walked in a run and then reliever Drew Pomeranz walked in another. It gave St. Louis a 9-2 lead and essentially put the game away.

The loss dropped the Brewers four games back of the Cardinals in the NL Central — tied for the farthest they’ve been out of first place this year. They also dropped 3 1/2 games back of Chicago for the second wild card spot.

Milwaukee will look to avoid the three-game sweep tonight at Busch Stadium.

