Wisconsin officially adds Quintez Cephus back to the football team

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus is officially back on the football team.

Wisconsin made the announcement Monday afternoon, hours after the school reinstated him. Officials are still working their way through eligibility issues before he will be allowed to play in a game.

Cephus was suspended from the football team last August after he was charged with two counts of sexual assault stemming from an incident in April 2018. He was then expelled from school following a Title IX investigation of which he was unable to take part in because of its potential impact on his criminal case. The 21-year-old was found not guilty on both counts earlier in August, was reinstated by the school and now has rejoined the football team.

“We have a robust educational program around sexual misconduct in place for our student-athletes and we will continue those efforts going forward,” Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said in the release.

The 21-year-old’s decision to stick around Madison despite all he’s been through the last year has caught some off guard. Why stay at Wisconsin?

“Because of my coaches and teammates. Them doing as much as they could to support me through this whole thing,” Cephus said Monday. “I have no reason to run from Wisconsin.”

Cephus was Wisconsin’s top receiver in 2017, catching 30 passes for 501 yards and five touchdowns before a leg injury sidelined him for the final five games. He returned to health late in spring practice and was running with the first-team offense before charges were filed last August.

“I’m ready to win football games and start back getting my education,” Cephus said if he was ready to play now. “I expect to do it at a very high level.”

The wide receiver spent several months this summer working out in Arizona prior to his trial. After the verdict, he’s posted videos of his workouts on social media. That included at least one workout last week with Wisconsin wide receivers coach Ted Gilmore.

Adding Cephus back into Wisconsin’s offense is significant. There was plenty of media speculation last fall that Cephus, along with AJ Taylor, Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, could give the Badgers their best wide receiver group in school history. They had given themselves a nickname | the “Fatal Four.” It appears may now get a chance to see the group in action.

The Badgers open the season Aug. 30 at South Florida.

