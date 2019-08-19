Brewers manage just one hit in 3-0 loss at St. Louis

Milwaukee’s rough road trip continued Monday night with a 3-0 loss to St. Louis.

The Brewers didn’t collect a hit until the eighth inning and it would be their only one of the night. Cardinals’ starter Dakota Hudson went 6 2/3 innings not allowing a hit before turning things over to Giovanny Gallegos and Andrew Miller to close things out.

In the loss, Zach Davies pitched well for Milwaukee. On the mound for the first time since Aug. 2, the righty went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits. He took the loss to fall to 8-6 on the year.

The loss dropped the Brewers three games back of the Cardinals in the NL Central and 2 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card spot.

It’ll be Milwaukee and St. Louis again Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

