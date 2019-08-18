Brewers hit 7 home runs, beat Washington in 14 innings

Milwaukee tied a franchise record with seven home runs as it beat Washington 15-14 in 14 innings Saturday night.

The game only got to that point thanks to a 4-run ninth inning by the Brewers. Right fielder Christian Yelich hit a solo home run, third baseman Mike Moustakas followed with a 2-run shot and then left fielder Ryan Braun launched his second homer of the night to give Milwaukee a 12-11 lead.

But reliever Josh Hader couldn’t hold it, giving up a run before striking out three straight batters with the bases loaded. A Yelich homer in the 13th, his 41st of the year, gave the Brewers the lead again, but Washington managed to tie it in the bottom half of the inning.

First baseman Eric Thames answered in the 14th with a 2-run homer and it proved to be enough for the win as Junior Guerra overcame a late error by second baseman Keston Hiura to finish out the game.

Yelich’s big night came after he had struggled in the four games since returning from a back injury. He had been 1 for his last 15 coming in, but he went 5-for-6 with four RBI and three runs scored. He also became the first Milwaukee player to have two home runs in the ninth inning or later.

Milwaukee was forced to use its entire bullpen to get the win after Jordan Lyles made it just four innings. He was tacked with five runs on seven hits. Freddy Peralta allowed four runs without recording an out, while Ray Black gave up a pair of runs in 1 1/3 innings.

The win moved the Brewers back within a game of St. Louis and Chicago for first place in the NL Central and for the second wild card spot. They’ll look for the series win against the Nationals on Sunday.

