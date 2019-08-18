Brewers give up 8 home runs in Washington, lose 16-8

A day after allowing 14 runs in a win, Milwaukee’s pitching staff allowed 16 in a loss as the Brewers fell to the Washington Nationals.

Things got out of hand early, with the home team jumping all over Chase Anderson. They lit him up for four runs in the first inning and added six more before manager Craig Counsell finally pulled him in the third. He was replaced by Aaron Wilkerson, who proceeded to give up another five runs.

Advertisement

In total, Milwaukee allowed eight home runs after giving up four the night before.

The Brewers bats did some damage but not until the game was out of reach. It was 13-0 in the fourth inning when outfielder Ben Gamel hit a solo home run. Mike Moustakas had a pair of home runs and finished with five RBI. Orlando Arcia also went deep with a two-run shot in the ninth.

Milwaukee is now two games back of St. Louis in the NL Central and 1.5 games back in the race for the second wild card spot.

The Brewers now move on to face the Cardinals in a huge series for both teams beginning on Monday.

Related

Comments

comments