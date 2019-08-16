Brewers fall 2-1 in Washington

Milwaukee’s important six-game road trip did not start out in a positive fashion Friday night, as the Brewers fell 2-1 to the Washington Nationals.

A walk to open the bottom of the eighth inning by Junior Guerra was followed by Anthony Rendon’s second RBI double of the night. It proved to be too much for the Brewers to overcome.

It ruined what was a very good outing from Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser. He allowed just one run on two hits over seven innings of work. He struck out four and walked a pair. It was the longest outing of his season and he’s now allowed just two runs over his last 13 innings.

Where Milwaukee couldn’t get going was offensively. The Brewers lone run came courtesy of a solo home run by Orlando Arcia in the third inning. It was his 13th of the year. The rest of the lineup managed to get on-base but they couldn’t find a key hit. Milwaukee loaded the bases in the third but didn’t get a single run across and finished the night 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and is just 1-for-11 since missing four games with a back injury.

The loss dropped Milwaukee two games back of St. Louis in the NL Central and the Crew remains one game out of the second wild card trailing Chicago and Philadelphia.

The Brewers and Nationals will meet again Saturday in Washington D.C.

