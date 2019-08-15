Wisconsin basketball adds first recruit in 2021 class

Wisconsin has added its first piece in the Class of 2021.

Power forward Chris Hodges (Schaumburg, Ill.) announced his commitment to the Badgers Thursday night on Twitter.

The 6-foot-8 Hodges is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. The site ranks him as the 27th-best power forward in the country and the sixth-ranked player in the state of Illinois.

He chose the Badgers over offers from five other schools, including Rutgers and DePaul.

Hodges is one of nine players Wisconsin has offered in the 2021 class. Among the others are 5-star small forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Sussex, Wis.) and power forward Matthew Mors (Yankton, S.D.).

